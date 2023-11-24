Murder in Malaysia: World Exclusive Interview with Sirul Azhar Umar

A 101 East world exclusive with a man convicted of Malaysia’s most shocking murder.

In 2006, Mongolian woman, Altantuya Shaariibuu, was abducted, shot and blown up with military-grade explosives in Malaysia.

Two policemen were convicted, but no motive was ever established.

It’s long been suspected the case was linked to now-jailed former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who denies any involvement.

The junior policeman, Sirul Azhar Umar, left Malaysia in late 2014 just before he was sentenced to death for the murder.

For almost a decade, he was held in detention in Australia, unable to be extradited because he faced execution.

Now free, he’s speaking out for the first time in a world exclusive.