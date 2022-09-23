Vanished: Australia’s Missing Indigenous Women

101 East investigates why Indigenous women disappear at a disproportionately high rate in Australia.

In Australia, tens of thousands of people go missing every year. Indigenous women are disproportionately over-represented in the country’s missing persons statistics.

This programme examines the cases of two Aboriginal women who are missing and presumed dead.

The families of both women claim authorities could have done more in the crucial days immediately after their loved ones’ disappearances.

With the Australian government launching an inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and children, 101 East examines why so many Aboriginal women go missing.