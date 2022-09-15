India’s Celebrity Hunters

101 East goes inside the world of India’s paparazzi and meets those behind the lens.

India is obsessed with its stars – from the entertainment world to cricket.

An insatiable thirst for celebrity gossip and glimpses into their personal lives means there is never a shortage of paparazzi hovering close by, ready to capture that candid moment.

The photographers are often poorly paid and subject to violent tirades by those they follow, but many revel in the adrenaline of the chase.

While some celebrities have a combative relationship with the paparazzi, there is a growing realisation that they need the photographers to help them curate their image.

101 East meets the paparazzi behind the lens.