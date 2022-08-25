Meet South Korea’s Oldest Influencers

South Korea’s elderly social media influencers are revolutionising views on what it means to grow old in an ageing society.

In South Korea, a new generation of stars is changing the face of online media and entertainment – the elderly.

Older Koreans are finding success on YouTube, TikTok and in the fashion industry in a country with a rapidly ageing population.

Influencers in their 60s and 70s are changing society’s views on ageing and beauty as they embark on new careers that embrace their years and experience.

101 East meets Korea’s oldest influencers.