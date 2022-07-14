Forced to Scam: Cambodia’s Cyber Slaves

101 East investigates human trafficking and enslavement by Chinese cyber-scam operations in Cambodia and their links to the government and elite.

Chinese cyber-scam operations are stealing tens of billions of dollars from victims around the world.

But few realise that thousands of those perpetrating these frauds are victims too.

Young men and women are enslaved, tortured and forced to scam in countries like Cambodia.

In an exclusive report, 101 East investigates Chinese cyber-slave syndicates operating in Cambodia and exposes the powerful and politically connected people protecting them.