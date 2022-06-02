The Wizards of Myanmar

Enter the mysterious world of magic and wizardry in Myanmar.

In the light of a full moon on the outskirts of Yangon, a group of people gather around a glittering shrine, chanting incantations.

They believe this ceremony will bring magical protection.

Across Myanmar, hundreds of thousands of people follow the teachings and practices of wizards thought to have supernatural powers.

They believe in the magic of the Buddhist occult to cure illness, tell fortunes and protect people from harm.

Buddhism and magic are uniquely linked in Myanmar, and many influential people follow these practices.

But with Myanmar once again under brutal military rule, some of these customs have been forced underground.

From candlelit rituals to magical potions, 101 East goes inside the mystical world of the weizza, Myanmar’s wizards.