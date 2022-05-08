Goodbye Duterte

Rodrigo Duterte gained worldwide notoriety for his brutal crackdown on drugs and dissent in the Philippines. But long before he was elected president in 2016, he had already earned himself the nickname, “The Punisher”.

A political outsider, Duterte took the public by storm when he stepped into national politics. Throughout his time in power, his approval ratings remained sky-high. But for his critics, his term in office is marred by his government’s record on human rights.

As Duterte’s term as the 16th president of the Philippines comes to an end, 101 East’s special four-part digital documentary series traces his rise to power and how he shaped a nation.