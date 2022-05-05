Skiing in Kashmir

101 East meets the men and women transforming the pristine ski slopes of Indian-administered Kashmir into the ultimate ski destination.

Nestled against the backdrop of one of the world’s most notorious conflict zones are the pristine snow-capped peaks of Gulmarg.

Despite being a few kilometres from the Line of Control dividing India and Pakistan, it has long attracted adventure-seeking skiers from the West.

Now it has become a winter escape for Kashmiris too, a respite from the tension they live with every day.

101 East visits Indian-administered Kashmir and meets the Kashmiris conquering the slopes of their homeland through a burgeoning ski industry.