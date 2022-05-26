Snatched: China’s Child Custody Battles

101 East follows the Chinese mothers fighting to reunite with their children, who were abducted by their fathers.

Every year in China, an estimated 80,000 children are kidnapped by one of their parents.

Almost three-quarters of the children are under the age of six and in most cases the parent responsible is the father.

Mothers are often left behind with little recourse, despite having custody or visitation rights.

