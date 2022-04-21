Thailand’s Fearless Cop

Did powerful political figures in Thailand sabotage a landmark human trafficking case? We investigate why a decorated Thai police officer fled the country fearing for his life.

It was a shocking discovery that made international headlines: mass graves on the border of Thailand and Malaysia, with victims often starved, tortured, raped and beaten to death.

The exposure of a brutal human trafficking network prompted an investigation that implicated a leading army general. But the police officer in charge of the investigation says some of the country’s most powerful political figures sabotaged the case, leaving him fearing for his life.

After fleeing to Australia, Paween Pongsirin is now ready to reveal everything he knows.

101 East reveals Pongsirin’s explosive allegations and follows his fight for justice back to Thailand.