Behind China’s Rise in the Arctic

As melting ice caps wreak havoc and open up new opportunities, 101 East investigates China’s plans for the Arctic.

China is exploring the Arctic, conducting research on climate change, exploring new resources and pledging to build a “Polar Silk Road” linking Asia and Europe.

Some Arctic states have welcomed Chinese investment and aid, but traditional powers like the United States are suspicious of China’s motives.

Those living in the Arctic Circle have protested against Chinese business proposals to buy up large tracts of land, while some are questioning whether China harbours military interests in the region.

