Southeast Asia’s Female Fighters

101 East investigates the rise of female fighters in armed groups across Southeast Asia.

Across Southeast Asia, a growing number of women are being recruited by armed groups like ISIL (ISIS).

Female fighters were involved in eight of the 11 suicide attacks carried out between May 2018 and May 2021.

Helping to recruit and finance fighting cells, women are increasingly at the centre of violent attacks.

Counterterrorism experts say it is important to understand how these women come to join violent groups and that women should be involved in the de-radicalisation process.

