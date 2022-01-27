In India, Hindu nationalist groups are pushing the conspiracy that Muslim men are deceitfully marrying and converting Hindu women to make an Islamic republic.

In India, Hindu nationalists are promoting the conspiracy that Muslim men are tricking Hindu women into marriage and converting them in an attempt to create an Islamic republic.

The national government has found no evidence to support this claim, but laws have been passed in some of India’s largest states that could see Muslim men jailed for up to 10 years for committing this so-called “Love Jihad”.

This documentary follows a group training to protect Hindu girls, a teenage Muslim boy who says he was imprisoned without trial for talking to a Hindu girl, and interfaith couples fighting just to be together.

101 East investigates love and faith in India.