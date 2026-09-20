PodcastPodcast, Déjà Vu
Jews and Muslims lived together for centuries. Did Zionism tear them apart?
On Deja Vu, Rabbi Haim Sofer explores the history of the Neturei Karta movement’s opposition to Zionism.
Published On 20 Sep 2026
Can Judaism exist without Zionism? Rabbi Haim Sofer traces Jewish identity through exile and persecution to centuries of life alongside Muslims, from al-Andalus to Morocco and Iraq. How did the dream of a Jewish state and plans for a Third Temple reshape those ties – and why does Neturei Karta, an Orthodox Jewish anti-Zionist movement, oppose a Jewish state?
In this episode:
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- Rabbi Haim Sofer, Religious scholar
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Mohamed Hassan and Marcos Bartolomé. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. Our engagement producer is Adam Abou-Gad. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan.
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