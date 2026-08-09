Deja Vu: Why does Iran defeat the empires trying to conquer it?

On the second episode of Deja Vu, we look at Iran and the great powers that have tried to shape it.

Why have empires wanted Iran, and how has Iran outlasted attempts to control it? Long before the CIA-backed coup in 1953, there were wars with Russia and British control over oil and tobacco. Iran has learned from its history of invasions, wars and revolution, so why do great powers keep making the same mistake? Political historian Mehran Kamrava reveals how great power rivalries forged modern Iran.

In this episode:

Recommended Stories list of 1 item list 1 of 1 Deja Vu: Is Israel repeating the Crusaders’ fatal mistake? end of list

Mehran Kamrava (@mehrankamrava), political historian, Georgetown University Qatar

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Mohamed Hassan, Marcos Bartolome and Sonia Bhagat. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. Our engagement producer is Adam Abou-Gad. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Jo de Frias is Al Jazeera’s head of podcasts.

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