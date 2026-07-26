Deja Vu: Is Israel repeating the Crusaders’ fatal mistake?

In the premiere of a new series from Al Jazeera Podcasts, Deja Vu explores why the Crusader kingdom fell and asks: could Israel be next?

A European settler state in the heart of Palestine, ruled by religious zealots, fuelled by Western arms. A divided Muslim world fights back. Sound familiar? We are in 1099, when the First Crusade conquered Jerusalem and subjugated its native population. Just 88 years later, it was lost to Saladin’s newly united Muslim army. Why did the Crusaders fail to build an everlasting kingdom, and will Zionism meet the same fate?

In this episode:

Roy Casagranda (@DrRoyCasagranda), political philosopher

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Mohamed Hassan and Marcos Bartolome, with Sonia Bhagat. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. Our engagement producer is Adam Abou-Gad. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Jo de Frias is Al Jazeera’s head of podcasts.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube