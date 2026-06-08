The Take: FIFA World Cup – the politics and profits of the beautiful game

The World Cup has yet to start, but politics, war, and controversy are already competing with football.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the biggest in history, with controversies to match. From the United States’ mass deportation campaign and travel restrictions to the war with Iran, football’s biggest stage is raising questions far beyond the game.

In this episode:

Ashish Malhotra (@amalhotra2), host of the Soccernomics Podcast

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker and Sarí el-Khalili with Spencer Cline, Catherine Nouhan, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz. Alex Roldan is our sound designer. Rick Rush mixed this episode.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Spencer Cline, Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Alexandra Locke, Catherine Nouhan, Alex Roldan, and Noor Wazwaz. Our host is Malika Bilal.

Our editorial intern is Jana Dabliz. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Andrew Greiner is lead of audience engagement. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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