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The Take: The Ebola outbreak the world isn’t paying attention to

A deadly Ebola outbreak in the DRC is spreading across borders, with no approved vaccine or treatment for this strain.

Medical team from the Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA), an international NGO dress up in personal protective equipment (PPE) as they set up a treatment centre for the Ebola response, as agencies intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, in Rwampara outside Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 29, 2026.
Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA) staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) set up an Ebola response treatment centre, as agencies intensify efforts to contain a new outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, in Rwampara, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), May 29, 2026 [Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/Reuters]
Published On 3 Jun 2026

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A fast-growing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has crossed borders, raising alarms far beyond Central Africa. This time, the virus is a strain with no approved vaccine or treatment. As cases rise and governments scramble to respond, can the outbreak be contained before it spreads further?

In this episode: 

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Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Sarí el-Khalili with Spencer Cline, Tamara Khandaker, Jana Dabliz, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Rick Rush mixed this episode. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

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