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The Take: Mehdi Hasan: Disrupting democracy’s decline

With democracy on the decline in both the UK and US, Mehdi Hasan makes the case for independent journalism.

Photography by Tom Keeter Photography
[Tom Keeter Photography]
Published On 29 Jun 2026

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Mehdi Hasan has had a front seat to US and UK politics for decades. With Britain facing yet another change in prime minister a decade after Brexit and the US looking ahead to its next vote with the midterm elections in November, we get his take on this moment and why independent journalism is needed more than ever.

In this episode: 

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Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sonia Bhagat and Alexandra Locke, with Tamara Khandaker, Spencer Cline, Jana Dabliz and our host, Malika Bilal. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

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