Podcast, The Take
News|World Cup 2026

The Take: Who’s being left out of the World Cup?

Can football’s biggest stage stay global as visa denials and border restrictions mount?

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group G - Belgium v Iran - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 21, 2026 Iran fans display pre-Iranian Revolution "Lion and Sun" flags inside the stadium before the match
Iran football fans display pre-Islamic revolution 'lion and sun' flags before Iran's World Cup football match against Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium in the United States, June 21, 2026 [Daniel Cole/Reuters]
Published On 23 Jun 2026

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The excitement of the World Cup has arrived in North America. But behind it have been stories of fans being denied visas, players being searched by sniffer dogs, and Iran’s team being forced to base itself outside the US. What happens when a global tournament collides with US President Donald Trump’s immigration policies?

In this episode:

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Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sonia Bhagat and Tamara Khandaker with Marcos Bartolomé, Spencer Cline, Jana Dabliz, Catherine Nouhan, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz and Sarí el-Khalili. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

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