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The Take: Inside the billion-dollar business of getting a visa

An investigation reveals how visa giant VFS Global profits from millions of visa applications from the Global South.

A new British biometric passport is shown atop a special reader can take the holder's information off an embedded security chip, during a showing for the press at the British Embassy in Washington, October 24, 2005. Under the first phase of a week-long test of the UK's new biometric passport issuing system, the new biometric passports are embedded with features like a security chip bearing the passport holder's personal information along with other security features to help prevent passport forgery. All 27 nations that currently hold special visa-free status with the U.S. are required to begin issuing biometric passports by October 26, 2006 in order to meet U.S. government passport control deadlines. [Jason Reed/Reuters]
A new British biometric passport is shown atop a special reader can take the holder's information off an embedded security chip, during a showing for the press at the British Embassy in Washington, October 24, 2005. Under the first phase of a week-long test of the UK's new biometric passport issuing system, the new biometric passports are embedded with features like a security chip bearing the passport holder's personal information along with other security features to help prevent passport forgery. All 27 nations that currently hold special visa-free status with the U.S. are required to begin issuing biometric passports by October 26, 2006 in order to meet U.S. government passport control deadlines. [Jason Reed/Reuters]
Published On 2 Jun 2026

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Getting a visa can be expensive, frustrating, and for many people, unsuccessful. So what happens when governments outsource that process to private companies? An investigation by Lighthouse Reports examines VFS Global, the world’s largest visa processing firm, revealing how billions in applications generate enormous profits, even when visas are denied.

In this episode: 

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  • May Bulman (@maybulman), Investigative editor, Lighthouse Reports

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by our guest host, David Enders, Sari el-Khalili, and Catherine Nouhan. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Rick Rush mixed this episode. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

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