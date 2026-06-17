The Take: Why Israel could still derail the Iran-US deal

Trump called it a historic deal. But with nuclear talks and Israel all unresolved, what did either side actually win?

A ceasefire has been reached. The Strait of Hormuz is reopening. Markets are moving. But Israel is still fighting, Iran’s nuclear programme is unresolved, and the hardest talks haven’t even started. What does this deal actually mean?

In this episode:

Maziar Motamedi (@MotamediMaziar), Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Tamara Khandaker with Spencer Cline, Sonia Bhagat, Jana Dabliz, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz and Sarí el-Khalili.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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