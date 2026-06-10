Podcast, The Take
News|Israel attacks Lebanon

The Take: Why Lebanon remains caught up in the Israel-Iran conflict

The Israel-Iran ceasefire may be holding, but for many in Lebanon, the war continues.

Smoke billows from southern Lebanon following an Israeli strike, as seen from Nabatieh, Lebanon, June 6, 2026.
Smoke billows from southern Lebanon following an Israeli strike, as seen from Nabatieh, Lebanon on June 6, 2026 [Reuters]
Published On 10 Jun 2026

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Israel and Iran may have stepped back from the brink for now, but Lebanon is still under fire. As families remain displaced and Israeli strikes continue, why do Lebanese civilians remain caught in the crossfire with no end in sight?

In this episode:

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  • Ali Hashem (@Alihashem), Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders and Tamara Khandaker with Spencer Cline, Sonia Bhagat, Jana Dabliz and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz and Sarí el-Khalili. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Rick Rush mixed this episode. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

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