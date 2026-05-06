The Take: ‘This is my last voice note’ – How piracy returned to Somalia

Three ships were hijacked near the Gulf of Aden in one week. Is piracy back in Somali waters?

Piracy is rising again near Somalia. Since April 20, at least three ships have been hijacked off Somali waters and one near the Yemeni coast. A sailor’s voice note from a seized vessel has spread online. As the US-Israel war on Iran shakes the region, is it fueling attacks on key shipping routes?

In this episode:

Mohamed Gabobe (@Mohamed_Gabobe), journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Sarí el-Khalili with Spencer Cline, Tuleen Barakat, Catherine Nouhan, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. This episode was mixed by Rick Rush. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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