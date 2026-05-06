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The Take: ‘This is my last voice note’ – How piracy returned to Somalia

Three ships were hijacked near the Gulf of Aden in one week. Is piracy back in Somali waters?

Policemen escort an accused Somali pirate to board a police van at the Indian naval dockyard in Mumbai on March 23, 2024. India brought 35 accused Somali pirates to Mumbai on March 23, days after they were apprehended when naval commandos recaptured a hijacked bulk carrier and rescued several hostages. [Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]
Policemen escort an accused Somali pirate through a Mumbai, India dockyard on March 23, 2024, when 35 accused Somali pirates were brought to Mumbai after naval commandos recaptured a hijacked bulk carrier and rescued several hostages [Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]
Published On 6 May 2026

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Piracy is rising again near Somalia. Since April 20, at least three ships have been hijacked off Somali waters and one near the Yemeni coast. A sailor’s voice note from a seized vessel has spread online. As the US-Israel war on Iran shakes the region, is it fueling attacks on key shipping routes?

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Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Sarí el-Khalili with Spencer Cline, Tuleen Barakat, Catherine Nouhan, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. This episode was mixed by Rick Rush. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

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