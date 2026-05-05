The Take: Could OPEC break lead to era of energy volatility?

Iran has attacked a United Arab Emirates petroleum site in Fujairah, just days after the UAE announced it was leaving OPEC. As the Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens and oil prices keep rising, could this accelerate the shift to renewables, or are we heading into an era of energy volatility?

In this episode:

Jim Krane (@jimkrane), Co-director of the Middle East Energy Roundtable, Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders and Sari el-Khalili with Chloe K Li, Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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