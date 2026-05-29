The Take: Could Alberta trigger Canada’s Brexit moment?

Alberta separatists are gaining momentum as Canada faces its biggest unity crisis in decades.

Canada is facing a separatist push unlike anything it has seen in decades. In Alberta, after hundreds of thousands signed a petition demanding a vote, a once-fringe movement is now headed towards a government-backed referendum. Prime Minister Mark Carney warns this could become Canada’s Brexit moment. But how far could this movement really go?

In this episode:

Jason Markusoff (@markusoff), CBC journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz and Sari el-Khalili with Marcos Bartolome, Catherine Nouhan and our guest host, Tamara Khandakar. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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