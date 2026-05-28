The Take: Will Donald Trump turn Cuba into the next Venezuela?

President Donald Trump ramps up pressure on Cuba. Is the island heading towards a Venezuela-style crisis?

US President Donald Trump is tightening the screws on Cuba, with an indictment against former Cuban President Raul Castro and military threats that echo Washington’s playbook in Venezuela. But after surviving decades of pressure from the United States, Cuba is preparing. As blackouts spread and tensions rise, is this just political theatre, or the beginning of a major confrontation?

In this episode:

Lucia Newman (@lucianewman), Al Jazeera Senior Latin America Correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Sarí el-Khalili with Catherine Nouhan and our guest host, Tamara Khandaker. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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