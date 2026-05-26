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The Take: Did Trump oversell a broken Iran ceasefire deal?

The US and Iran appear closer to a broader agreement, but disputes over sanctions relief remain.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York, US, May 22, 2026.[Kylie Cooper/Reuters]
US President Donald Trump had said on May 23, 2026, that a new agreement with Iran that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz had been 'largely negotiated' [File: Kylie Cooper/Reuters]
Published On 26 May 2026

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United States President Donald Trump claimed a deal with Iran was “largely negotiated” before later saying talks were still ongoing. A draft US-Iran memorandum of understanding has sparked a backlash in Washington, alarm in Israel and new questions over sanctions, nuclear talks and the shaky ceasefire. So how close are the two sides to a real agreement?

In this episode:  

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  •  Ali Hashem (@alihashem), Al Jazeera senior correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders and Sari el-Khalili with Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat and our guest host Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

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