PodcastPodcast, The Take
The Take: San Diego’s Muslims, a mosque, and a city shaken
After a deadly shooting, San Diego’s Muslim community mourns, supports one another, and searches for healing.
Published On 22 May 2026
We hear how San Diego’s Muslim community is grieving, supporting one another, and trying to move forward after an attack that shattered their sense of safety. How does a community begin healing after unimaginable loss?
In this episode:
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- Sarah Hassaine (@shassaine), Community leader
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Chloe K Li and Sarí el-Khalili, with Spencer Cline, Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barat, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.
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