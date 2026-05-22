Podcast, The Take
News|Gun Violence

The Take: San Diego’s Muslims, a mosque, and a city shaken

After a deadly shooting, San Diego’s Muslim community mourns, supports one another, and searches for healing.

Women hug as they wait for the children to walk out of the mosque, at a collecting area, at the scene of a shooting at the Islamic Center in San Diego, California, U.S., May 18, 2026. [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Women hug as they wait for the children to walk out of the mosque, at a collecting area, at the scene of a shooting at the Islamic Center in San Diego, California, US, May 18, 2026 [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Published On 22 May 2026

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We hear how San Diego’s Muslim community is grieving, supporting one another, and trying to move forward after an attack that shattered their sense of safety. How does a community begin healing after unimaginable loss?

In this episode:  

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Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K Li and Sarí el-Khalili, with Spencer Cline, Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barat, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.  

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