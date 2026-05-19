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The Take: What’s behind the forced disappearances in Ecuador?

As Ecuador’s government cracks down on drug trafficking, how is it starting to impact civilians?

Family members and supporters march on the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of four boys who were later found dead, in the Las Malvinas neighbourhood in Guayaquil, Ecuador, December 8, 2025. [Santiago Arcos/Reuters]
Family members and supporters march in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on December 8, 2025, the first anniversary of the disappearance of four boys who were later found dead [Santiago Arcos/Reuters]
Published On 19 May 2026

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Ecuadorians say civilians are being abducted off the streets as part of a military crackdown on drug cartels. President Daniel Noboa deployed Ecuador’s military to combat gangs after declaring an “internal armed conflict” in 2024.  A new film from Al Jazeera’s Fault Lines hears from the family members of those who have been taken and human rights groups about the growing calls for justice.

In this episode: 

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  • Jeremy Young (@YoungRJeremy), senior investigative producer, Al Jazeera

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders and Chloe K Li with Tuleen Barakat, Marcos Bartolome and our guest host Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

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