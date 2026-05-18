The Take: Five hundred activists sailed toward Gaza. This is what happened.

What is it actually like on board a flotilla to Gaza, knowing you’ll likely be targeted and imprisoned? Until now, it’s a story that’s been told mostly in fragments, one vertical video at a time. This is the inside story of what it is like on the Global Sumud Flotilla: the drone attacks, the safety drills, the calls home, and the Palestinians in Gaza waiting to see if civilians can break a siege backed by a superpower. This episode is part of a three-part documentary series, The Flotillas, by The Take and AJ+.

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