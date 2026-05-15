The Take: Hantavirus – How scared should we be?

A hantavirus outbreak at sea is testing public trust in health systems shaped by the trauma of COVID. Why?

Three people died in a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship, provoking global concern and reviving memories of COVID-19. Experts stress it is not the same virus, but after the pandemic, trust is fragile. What does the ordeal for the cruise ship passengers reveal?

In this episode:

Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott), Senior Correspondent for Vox

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz and Sarí el-Khalili with Chloe K. Li, Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube