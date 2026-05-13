The Take: How US donor bodies were sold for Israeli military training

How donated cadavers from US universities ended up in Israeli military surgical training.

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The University of Southern California has been selling bodies donated for scientific research and education to the United States Navy. Some are being used to train Israeli military surgical teams in Los Angeles – all without the donors’ consent.

Watch the AJ+ documentary here and read students’ reporting here.

In this episode:

Dena Takruri (@denatakruri), AJ+ senior presenter

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li with Spencer Cline, Catherine Nouhan, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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