Podcast, The Take
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The Take: What the Democrats’ Gaza fight means for the 2028 US elections

Support for Israel was once untouchable in US politics. Now Democrats are divided. Is this a turning point for the party?

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris, who was the Democratic Party's nominee for the presidency in 2024, reacts during a stop on her book tour in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S. April 16, 2026. [Sam Wolfe/Reuters]
Former US Vice President Kamala Harris, who was the Democratic Party's nominee for the US presidency in 2024, reacts during a stop on her book tour on April 16, 2026 in Columbia, South Carolina, the United States [Sam Wolfe/Reuters]
Published On 11 May 2026

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As Kamala Harris weighs another run for the United States presidency in 2028, the Democratic Party faces a split over Israel policy. A new report suggests it may have cost votes in 2024. With a base that has shifted dramatically, can the party keep up with what its voters now expect?

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In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Chloe K. Li, David Enders and Tuleen Barakat, with Spencer Cline, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker and Noor Wazwaz. 

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Spencer Cline, Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Chloe K. Li, Alexandra Locke, Catherine Nouhan, Alex Roldan, and Noor Wazwaz. Our host is Malika Bilal. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

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