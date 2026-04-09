The Take: Does a US-Iran ceasefire mean the end of the war?
After a US-Iran ceasefire deal, attacks slow but tensions remain. Will this hold or collapse?
After US President Donald Trump’s incendiary rhetoric pushed tensions towards the brink, Washington and Tehran have agreed to a ceasefire in the US-Israel war on Iran. But the deal is fragile, and key fronts like Lebanon remain tense, as Israel intensifies its attacks. What does this pause really change on the ground?
In this episode:
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- Imran Khan (@imranism), Al Jazeera Correspondent
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by David Enders and Chloe K Li with Spencer Cline, Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.
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