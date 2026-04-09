Podcast, The Take

The Take: Does a US-Iran ceasefire mean the end of the war?

After a US-Iran ceasefire deal, attacks slow but tensions remain. Will this hold or collapse?

A man gestures with picture of Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei next to Iranian and Iraqi flags from a atop a truck during celebrations welcoming the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square on April 8, 2026. Iraqi armed factions loyal to Iran and operating under the banner of the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" announced a two-week halt to attacks they had launched since the start of the war in the Middle East against "enemy bases" in Iraq and the region. The announcement came shortly after Washington and Tehran declared a ceasefire for the same period. [AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / Reuters]
A man gestures with picture of Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei next to Iranian and Iraqi flags from atop a truck during celebrations welcoming the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square on April 8, 2026. Iraqi armed factions loyal to Iran and operating under the banner of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced a two-week halt to attacks they had launched since the start of the war in the Middle East against 'enemy bases' in Iraq and the region. The announcement came shortly after Washington and Tehran declared a ceasefire for the same period [Ahmad Al-Rubaye/Reuters]
Published On 9 Apr 2026

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After US President Donald Trump’s incendiary rhetoric pushed tensions towards the brink, Washington and Tehran have agreed to a ceasefire in the US-Israel war on Iran. But the deal is fragile, and key fronts like Lebanon remain tense, as Israel intensifies its attacks. What does this pause really change on the ground?

In this episode: 

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Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders and Chloe K Li with Spencer Cline, Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

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