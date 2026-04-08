PodcastPodcast, The Take
The Take: How Trump’s promise to ‘wipe out’ Iran could backfire on US power
The world counts down to Trump’s threats of destruction.
Published On 8 Apr 2026
“A whole civilization will die tonight” was the latest in United States President Donald Trump’s escalating threats to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. What potential does this brinkmanship have to reshape global power?
In this episode:
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- list 1 of 4The Take: Why Pakistan is key in the US-Israel war on Iran
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- list 3 of 4The Take: Palestine 36, a film about a revolt that nearly changed history
- list 4 of 4The Take: Who’s in charge in Iran after leadership strikes?
- Trita Parsi (@tparsi), executive vice president, Quincy Institute
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolome and Chloe K Li with Spencer Cline, Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat, David Enders and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.
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