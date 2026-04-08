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The Take: How Trump’s promise to ‘wipe out’ Iran could backfire on US power

The world counts down to Trump’s threats of destruction.

US President Donald Trump holds a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. [Evan Vucci\Reuters]
US President Donald Trump says Iran could be 'taken out' in one night at a news conference at the White House on April 6, 2026 [Evan VucciReuters]
Published On 8 Apr 2026

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“A whole civilization will die tonight” was the latest in United States President Donald Trump’s escalating threats to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. What potential does this brinkmanship have to reshape global power?

In this episode: 

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  • Trita Parsi (@tparsi), executive vice president, Quincy Institute

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolome and Chloe K Li with Spencer Cline, Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat, David Enders and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

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