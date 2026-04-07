Podcast, The Take

The Take: Why Pakistan is key in the US-Israel war on Iran

Pakistan is acting as a mediator between the US, Israel and Iran as conflict escalates on its own border.

Police personnel detain protesters.
Police personnel arrest supporters of Pakistan's opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party as they protest against a fuel price hike in Karachi on April 5, 2026. Pakistan drastically raised fuel prices in response to surging global prices caused by the Iran war, the country's petroleum minister said. [Asif Hassan/AFP]
Published On 7 Apr 2026

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As Pakistan tries to mediate between the United States and Iran, another conflict is growing closer to home. What gives Pakistan leverage in the Iran crisis, and with violence rising on the Afghan border, how long can it balance playing mediator in one conflict while being pulled deeper into another?

In this episode: 

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Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Sari el-Khalili, Chloe K. Li with Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat and our host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

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