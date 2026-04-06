The Take: How Asia became ground zero for the oil crisis

As the Iran war disrupts oil flows, fuel shortages hit Asia first. Is this the start of a wider global energy crisis?

As oil flows come under threat due to the Iran war, parts of Asia are already under strain. Fuel supplies are tightening, prices are rising, and some countries warn stocks may run out. Far from the battlefield, the impact is immediate. What does this reveal about just how fragile the global energy system is?

In this episode:

Vina Nadjibulla (@VinaNadjibulla), vice-president of Research and Strategy, the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Sarí el-Khalili with Spencer Cline, Chloe K. Li, Tuleen Barakat and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker and Sarí el-Khalili. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Spencer Cline, Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Chloe K. Li, Alexandra Locke, Melanie Marich, Catherine Nouhan, Alex Roldan, and Noor Wazwaz. Our host is Malika Bilal.

Our editorial interns are Maya Hamadeh and Tuleen Barakat. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Andrew Greiner is lead of audience engagement. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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