The Take: Palestine 36, a film about a revolt that nearly changed history

Before the Israeli occupation, there was British colonialism. We speak to director Annemarie Jacir about Palestine 36, her film about the 1936 Palestinian revolt, which almost succeeded, the often-forgotten roots of today’s crisis and why this history still feels painfully present.

In this episode:

Annemarie Jacir (@AnnemarieJacir), filmmaker and writer

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Sonia Bhagat, and Sari el-Khalili with Spencer Cline, Chloe K Li, Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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