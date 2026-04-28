Podcast, The Take
News|US-Israel war on Iran

The Take: Is a US-Iran deal still possible?

As the Strait of Hormuz stays largely shut and Washington sends mixed signals, talks run through Islamabad and Moscow.

In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, meets with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 25, 2026
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, meets with Pakistan's military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 25, 2026 [Handout/Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP Photo]
Published On 28 Apr 2026

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The Strait of Hormuz remains in effect closed with a US naval blockade still in place. About 3,000 Iran-bound containers are stranded in Pakistan as costs rise and Washington’s signals shift. Iran is pushing diplomacy from Moscow to Islamabad. Can talks to end the US-Israel war still move forward?

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Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders and Chloe K Li with Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat, Sari el-Khalili and our guest host Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker and Sari el-Khalili. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

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