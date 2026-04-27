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The Take: What does the US dinner shooting mean for Trump?

Gunshots at a dinner for White House correspondents spark chaos, scrutiny, and fresh questions over Trump’s security and response.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Vice President JD Vance, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, first lady Melania Trump, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio listen, at a press briefing at the White House, following a shooting incident during the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026
US President Donald Trump speaks as FBI Director Kash Patel, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Vice President JD Vance, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, First Lady Melania Trump, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio listen, at a press briefing at the White House, hours after an April 25 shooting incident during the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton, in Washington, DC, the United States [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
Published On 27 Apr 2026

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Gunshots shattered the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, throwing Washington’s biggest night into chaos. We unpack how it happened, who the suspect is, how security responded, and what US President Donald Trump said afterward. We also examine the fallout and what it reveals about a White House under pressure. So what happens next?

In this episode: 

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  • Chris Sheridan (@ChrisSheridan34), senior White House producer, Al Jazeera English

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Sarí el-Khalili, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Sarí el-Khalili. Alex Roldan is our sound designer. Sarí el-Khalili mixed this episode.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Spencer Cline, Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Chloe K. Li, Alexandra Locke, Catherine Nouhan, Alex Roldan, and Noor Wazwaz. Our host is Malika Bilal. 

Our editorial intern is Tuleen Barakat. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Andrew Greiner is lead of audience engagement. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

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