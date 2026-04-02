Podcast, The Take
News|US-Israel war on Iran

The Take: Who’s in charge in Iran after leadership strikes?

After strikes on Iran’s leadership, who’s left in power and how will they shape the country’s response?

A woman holds a portrait of Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei as people march in support of the Iranian armed forces in central Tehran on March 25, 2026. President Donald Trump is ready to "unleash hell" if Iran doesn't accept a deal to end the Middle East war, the White House warned on March 25, adding that talks continued despite Tehran reportedly rejecting a proposed US peace plan. [Photo by AFP]
A woman holds a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei as people march in support of the Iranian armed forces in central Tehran on March 25, 2026 [Photo by AFP]
Published On 2 Apr 2026

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Strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel have killed senior figures, raising questions about who still holds power. We take a closer look at the key players inside Iran’s system and explain how it works, who shapes decisions and what the loss of top figures could mean for the country’s response to the US-Israel war.

In this episode: 

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Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz, Sarí el-Khalili, with Spencer Cline, Tuleen Barakat, Catherine Nouhan, David Enders and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

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