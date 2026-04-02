The Take: Who’s in charge in Iran after leadership strikes?

After strikes on Iran’s leadership, who’s left in power and how will they shape the country’s response?

Strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel have killed senior figures, raising questions about who still holds power. We take a closer look at the key players inside Iran’s system and explain how it works, who shapes decisions and what the loss of top figures could mean for the country’s response to the US-Israel war.

In this episode:

Ali Hashem (@alihashem), senior Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz, Sarí el-Khalili, with Spencer Cline, Tuleen Barakat, Catherine Nouhan, David Enders and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube