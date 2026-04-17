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The Take: Inside Kharg Island, Iran’s oil lifeline under threat

With the US blockading Iran’s ports, Kharg Island is in focus. How are civilians caught in the middle?

A satellite image shows an oil terminal at Kharg Island, Iran, February 25, 2026. [2026 Planet Labs PBC/Reuters]
A satellite image shows an oil terminal at Kharg Island, Iran, on February 25, 2026 [Planet Labs PBC/Reuters]
Published On 17 Apr 2026

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Kharg Island is the heart of Iran’s oil trade and now a front-line target in the war.

The United States has struck military sites on the island and is enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports. But 8,000 people live there. What is life like when bombs fall and the ships stop moving?

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In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Chloe K Li with Spencer Cline, Tuleen Barakat, Catherine Nouhan, Noor Wazwaz, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker and Sarí el-Khalili. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. It was mixed by Rick Rush. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

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