The Take: Inside Kharg Island, Iran’s oil lifeline under threat

With the US blockading Iran’s ports, Kharg Island is in focus. How are civilians caught in the middle?

Kharg Island is the heart of Iran’s oil trade and now a front-line target in the war.

The United States has struck military sites on the island and is enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports. But 8,000 people live there. What is life like when bombs fall and the ships stop moving?

In this episode:

Seamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek), Journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Chloe K Li with Spencer Cline, Tuleen Barakat, Catherine Nouhan, Noor Wazwaz, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker and Sarí el-Khalili.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. It was mixed by Rick Rush. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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