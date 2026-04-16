The Take: A ceasefire in Lebanon — will it hold?

After rare talks, a ceasefire in Lebanon raises one question: what happens on the ground next?

Israel and Lebanon have held their first direct talks in more than 30 years, and on Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that they had reached a 10-day ceasefire. But months of fighting have reshaped parts of southern Lebanon. As people begin to return, what will they find? And can diplomacy hold while the reality on the ground remains fragile?

In this episode:

Justin Salhani (@JustinSalhani), Al Jazeera journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz and Chloe K Li with Spencer Cline, Tuleen Barakat, Catherine Nouhan, David Enders, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker and Sari el-Khalili.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Rick Rush mixed this episode. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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