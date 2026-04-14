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The Take: Who is keeping the fight alive in Sudan’s war?

What three years of war have done to Sudan.

People lift national flags during a rally called for by Sudan's Popular Front for Liberation and Justice in Port Sudan on April 24, 2025, to denounce the siege imposed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El-Fasher city and express support for its residents. Since April 2023, the war between the army and the RSF has killed tens of thousands, uprooted 13 million and created what the UN describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis. [Photo by AFP]
People lift national flags during a rally called for by Sudan's Popular Front for Liberation and Justice in Port Sudan on April 24, 2025, to denounce the siege imposed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El-Fasher city and express support for its residents. [Photo by AFP]
Published On 14 Apr 2026

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Why is Sudan still at war? The answer starts with the powers fuelling the conflict. Three years into the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, millions are displaced, and famine continues. With the US-Israeli war on Iran and the Strait of Hormuz driving up fuel and food costs, what will it take to put an end to the conflict?

In this episode: 

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Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, with Noor Wazwaz, Sari el-Khalili, Spencer Cline, Chloe K Li, Tuleen Barakat, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

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