The Take: Why Israel’s war on Hezbollah keeps returning

Israel has tried for decades to weaken Hezbollah through wars and assassinations. Why has the group endured?

Israel’s latest attacks on Lebanon come after decades of conflict with Hezbollah. Wars, assassinations and pressure have failed to break the group, which continues to launch rockets and fight Israeli forces. Why has Hezbollah endured, and what does the latest escalation reveal about the long war between Israel and Hezbollah?

