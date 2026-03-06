Podcast, The Take
The Take: How is the US using Anthropic’s Claude AI in Iran?

AI models are shaping US battlefield decisions. Can tech companies be trusted with life-and-death power?

US Navy aircraft fly over the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in support of the Operation Epic Fury attack on Iran from an undisclosed location March 3, 2026. US Navy/Handout/REUTERS
US Navy aircraft fly over the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in support of the Operation Epic Fury attack on Iran from an undisclosed location March 3, 2026. US Navy/Handout/REUTERS
Published On 6 Mar 2026

Tools from Anthropic and OpenAI are being used by the Pentagon to make military decisions in Iran, guiding decisions could cost lives. Fast, powerful, or flawed, how have AI systems already changed how wars are fought?

In this episode:

  • Heidy Khlaaf  (@hak90), Principal Research Scientist, AI Now Institute

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé, Sarí el-Khalilí, Chloe K. Li, and Noor Wazwaz, with Spencer Cline, Tuleen Barakat, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan.  Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

