The Take: How is the US using Anthropic’s Claude AI in Iran?

AI models are shaping US battlefield decisions. Can tech companies be trusted with life-and-death power?

Tools from Anthropic and OpenAI are being used by the Pentagon to make military decisions in Iran, guiding decisions could cost lives. Fast, powerful, or flawed, how have AI systems already changed how wars are fought?

In this episode:

Heidy Khlaaf (@hak90), Principal Research Scientist, AI Now Institute

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé, Sarí el-Khalilí, Chloe K. Li, and Noor Wazwaz, with Spencer Cline, Tuleen Barakat, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube