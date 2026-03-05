The Take: What the world is getting wrong about what Iranians think
The US-Israeli war on Iran is exposing deep divisions among Iranians in the diaspora and in Iran.
From inside Iran to the diaspora, Iranians are deeply divided about their country’s future. With Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gone and Reza Pahlavi, the grandson of the former shah, waiting in the wings, what do conversations about regime change reveal about the spectrum of what Iranians really think?
In this episode:
- Yara Elmjouie (@yelmjouie), AJ+ journalist
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz, Marcos Bartolome, and Catherine Nouhan, with Spencer Cline, Tuleen Barakat, Maya Hamadeh, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.
