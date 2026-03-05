Podcast, The Take
The Take: What the world is getting wrong about what Iranians think

The US-Israeli war on Iran is exposing deep divisions among Iranians in the diaspora and in Iran.

A woman runs past people placing casualties of an Israel and US strike on a police station, on the ground, in Tehran, Iran, March 3, 2026. [Majid Khahi/ISNA/WANA/Reuters]
Published On 5 Mar 2026

From inside Iran to the diaspora, Iranians are deeply divided about their country’s future. With Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gone and Reza Pahlavi, the grandson of the former shah, waiting in the wings, what do conversations about regime change reveal about the spectrum of what Iranians really think?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz, Marcos Bartolome, and Catherine Nouhan, with Spencer Cline, Tuleen Barakat, Maya Hamadeh, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube

