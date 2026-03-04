Podcast, The Take
News

The Take: Why Washington can’t stop Trump on Iran

Trump has launched strikes on Iran while Congress debates war powers.

Protesters hold a banner with a message and images of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a 'No War on Iran' rally in New York City, US, June 18, 2025. [David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters]
Protesters hold a banner with a message and images of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a 'No War on Iran' rally in New York City, United States, on June 18, 2025 [David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters]
Published On 4 Mar 2026

Save

Inside the Washington bubble, we look inside the chaos shaping the US-Israeli war on Iran, from celebrations at DC power dinners and the secretary of state admitting US defence of Israel, to the Epstein files fading from public view. With low popular support for the war, can American voters do anything to stop it?

In this episode: 

Recommended Stories

list of 4 itemsend of list
  • Patty Culhane (@PattyCulhane), Al Jazeera English correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé, Sari el-Khalili, and Catherine Nouhan, with Spencer Cline, Tuleen Barakat, Maya Hamadeh, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. Special thanks to James Hamilton.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube

Advertisement