PodcastPodcast, The Take
The Take: Why Iran believes it can outlast the US
Iran is preparing for deeper US escalation while insisting it’s winning. Can this war end before it widens?
Published On 31 Mar 2026
Iran appears to believe it can survive this war. That calculation may be shaping its stance on a ceasefire, even as strikes continue and talk of US troops on the ground is growing. Why does Iran think it’s winning, and what would Tehran need to agree to stop fighting?
In this episode:
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- Alex Vatanka (@alexvatanka), senior fellow, Middle East Institute
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by David Enders and Tamara Khandaker with Tuleen Barakat, Catherine Nouhan, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.
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